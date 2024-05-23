Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in VICI Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,355,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

