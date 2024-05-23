Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,899 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $361,915,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $139,599,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International



MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

