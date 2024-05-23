Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,471 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20,591.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

