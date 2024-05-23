Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $316,472,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

