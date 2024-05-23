Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of FENI stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

