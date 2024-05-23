Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,427 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

