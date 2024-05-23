Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,610 shares of company stock worth $5,324,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $260.77 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

