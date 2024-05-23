Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $22,473,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $3,867,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,650,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

