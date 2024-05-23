Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

