Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in TopBuild by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $154,983,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 246,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $402.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $199.31 and a one year high of $452.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

