Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

