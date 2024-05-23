Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 15,653 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Olin by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 153.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

