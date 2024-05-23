Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 819 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 263,968 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

