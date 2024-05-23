Threshold One Day Volume Reaches $13.50 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $371.53 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,968.73 or 0.99969563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00113845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03866999 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $11,302,199.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

