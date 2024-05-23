Tidemark LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.