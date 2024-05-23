Tidemark LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 591,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

