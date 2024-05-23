Tidemark LLC Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Hologic by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 258,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.13. 310,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,543. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

