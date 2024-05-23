Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 10,596 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

LDSF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 5,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

