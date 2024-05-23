Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 545 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.17. 1,908,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,383. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

