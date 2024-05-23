Tidemark LLC Buys Shares of 1,511 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

QUAL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.74. 754,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

