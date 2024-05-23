Tidemark LLC Invests $195,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $991.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $943.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $912.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.36.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

