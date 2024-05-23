Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SJNK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 1,120,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,604. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

