Tidemark LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

