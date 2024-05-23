Tidemark LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 455 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.24. 4,472,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,454,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.95 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

