Tidemark LLC Purchases Shares of 1,002 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 237,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

