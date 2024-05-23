Tidemark LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.05. 265,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $248.82 and a 1-year high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

