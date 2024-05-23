Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. Analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Comerica Bank increased its position in BRC by 316.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

