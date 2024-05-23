TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

