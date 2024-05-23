TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $114.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $109.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.74. 2,721,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

