Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of TOL stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL
Insider Activity at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.