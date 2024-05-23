Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.40.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

