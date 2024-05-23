Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

