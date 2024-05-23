Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Buys A$198,400.00 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider John Eales acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,400.00 ($132,266.67).
Trajan Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Trajan Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trajan Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.