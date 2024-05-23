Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.82 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.6 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.