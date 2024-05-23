Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.23% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 778,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.