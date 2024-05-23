Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.60 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $216.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.82. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

