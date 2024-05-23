Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.71 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 342,836 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,411,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.10 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

