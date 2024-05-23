Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.04.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $244.52 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average is $233.13.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

