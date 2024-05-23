Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

