Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 177.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,836 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Clearwater Analytics worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,268,600 shares of company stock valued at $274,986,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

