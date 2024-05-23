Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $54.50

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $50.66. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 3,662,801 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,549,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.