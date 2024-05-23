TRON (TRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.23 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. TRON has a total market cap of $8.23 billion and approximately $333.18 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000769 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,418,454,761 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

