Truist Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,288.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.45.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $886.29 and a 200 day moving average of $696.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

