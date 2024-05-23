Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 1,180,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,993,431. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

