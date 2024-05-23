Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 3,870 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 801,837 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $9,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $8,829,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 400,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

