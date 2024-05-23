Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE TWO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

