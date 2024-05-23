U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

