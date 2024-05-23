UBS Group AG Buys 184,039 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $82,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

