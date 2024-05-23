UBS Group AG Has $91.67 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $91,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $554,685,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

