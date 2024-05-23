UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $88,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.