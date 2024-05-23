UBS Group AG Sells 176,650 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.21% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $84,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $40.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

